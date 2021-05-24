Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights
Flying at Mach 3 and reaching more than 55 miles above the Earth Saturday, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson's private spaceship company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc completed its first manned space flight from its new homeport in New Mexico. This is a milestone in Branson's near two-decades effort to create a commercial "spaceline" to take paying customers into outer space.
