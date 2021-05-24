ITC Hotels gets world's first platinum infection risk certification

ITC Hotels on Monday said that it became the first hotel chain in the world to receive the platinum level certification in infection risk management from Norway-based DNV, a global leader that aims at boosting customers' confidence in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

DNV gave the certification for the rigorous health, hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates across all ITC Hotels, the company said.

ITC Hotels has launched the ''WeAssure'' program in association with DNV.

The DNV platinum level certification ''brings great sense of confidence and comfort in these difficult times. We believe such health certifications will be a strong driving force behind the transformation of communities and cities so that they continue to sustain the future,'' ITC Hotels ED Nakul Anand said.

The assessment covers all facets of hotel operations on six dimensions -- governance, strategy, communication, actions, data analysis and continuous improvement.

DNV country head Prakash Tikare lauded ITC's efforts in ensuring the health, hygiene, and safety standards at every risk interface to eliminate the cause of infection and create a safe environment for the guest.

