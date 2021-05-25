iOS 14.6 arrives with Apple Card Family, Podcasts Subscriptions support

Apple has released the iOS 14.6 update alongside the iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, tvOS 14.6, HomePod OS 14.6 and Safari 14.1.1.

The iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 update is rolling out to iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

With this release, Apple Card Family, a new way for people to share their Apple Card, track purchases, manage spending and build credit together with their Family Sharing group, has gone live. Apple Card can be shared with up to five people and they must be part of the same Family Sharing group.

Apple Card Family / Image Credit: Apple

Currently available only in the U.S., Apple Card can be shared with any eligible customer who is 18 years or older as a co-owner and with anyone who is 13 years or older as a participant.

Another notable feature arriving with the iOS 14.6 update is Apple Podcasts Subscriptions support for channels and individual shows. Podcasts Subscriptions are available to listeners in over 170 countries and regions and allows them to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favourite creators including The Athletic and NPR.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions / Image Credit: Apple

Here's the full changelog for the iOS 14.6 update:

Apple Card Family

Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

Apart from this, the iOS 14.6 release also fixes a number of issues. These include: