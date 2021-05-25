The Google Photos storage policy change, which the company says will help it keep pace with the growing demand for storage, will come into effect beginning next month.

Currently, Google Photos offers:

Unlimited High-quality storage for free.

Express quality storage for free in select markets.

Original quality storage for free up to 15 GB (shared across Google Photos, Gmail, and Drive), with additional storage available as part of Google One.

Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage available as a Google One member.

Before the big shift happens, here's everything you need to know about Google Photos' storage policy change:

High quality and Express quality photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021, will not count toward your 15GB of free Google Account storage.

Original quality photos and videos will continue to count toward your Google Account storage.

Photos backed up in Original quality and then compressed to High quality after June 1, 2021, will count towards your free storage

Google is rolling out a new storage management tool in the Photos app to help you easily manage your backed up photos and videos. In addition to helping you review the memories, the tool surfaces photos or videos you might want to delete - such as blurry photos, screenshots and large videos.

Gif Credit: Google

Further, to make the storage options easier to understand, Google is renaming its High quality storage tier to Storage saver. The name change will have no impact on the storage option, backups or the quality of photos or videos.

"While we're updating the name, your photos and videos will continue to be stored at the same great quality. As always, you have the control to choose the storage option that works best for you, whether that's storing more photos and videos with the Storage saver or backing them up in the same resolution that you took them with Original quality," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday,