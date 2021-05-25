Malaysia's Allo taps Nokia to accelerate rollout of next-gen fiber services

Malaysian telecommunication service provider Allo has partnered with Nokia to bring the next generation fiber services to its enterprise and residential users and drive the digital economy, the latter announced on Tuesday.

Nokia will deploy a gigabit fiber network in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast of the country. The deployment will be completed by end of the second quarter of this year covering nearly 150,000 homepasses, allowing users to enjoy a high-speed broadband network and high-capacity applications.

Advertisement

Nokia's Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution will enable Allo to deliver 1Gb/s service to its enterprises and residential subscribers.

With the next-gen fiber network, Allo will be able to increase its revenue by supporting new use cases like smart cities, smart poles, edge automation, 5G backhaul, and enterprise services. Nokia's solution will help the company better manage bandwidth in line with the requirement for different services and also benefit from network simplification and easier management of the network.

The deployment will utilize the following solutions from Nokia:

Nokia 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX to meet the bandwidth needs of demanding residential and business users

Nokia's 7368 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Optical Network Terminals to provide services that require high bandwidth capacity

Nokia 7210 Service access switch to provide flexible and reliable IP/MPLS and Carrier Ethernet services

Nokia 5520 Access Management System to support new products and services without increasing network complexity

In a news release, Nokia said that the deployment is in line with Malaysia's JENDELA Plan, part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), to provide high-speed broadband in two million homes to drive the digital economy.

"By utilizing Nokia's expertise, we will be able to accelerate the rollout of fiber services over the next two years. Together Allo and Nokia will continue working towards the ultimate goal of improving broadband connectivity in Malaysia," said Rodzi Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer at Allo.