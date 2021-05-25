Left Menu

Malaysia's Allo taps Nokia to accelerate rollout of next-gen fiber services

Nokia will deploy a gigabit fiber network in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast of the country. The deployment will be completed by end of the second quarter of this year covering nearly 150,000 homepasses, allowing users to enjoy a high-speed broadband network and high-capacity applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 10:31 IST
Malaysia's Allo taps Nokia to accelerate rollout of next-gen fiber services
Nokia's Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution will enable Allo to deliver 1Gb/s service to its enterprises and residential subscribers. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian telecommunication service provider Allo has partnered with Nokia to bring the next generation fiber services to its enterprise and residential users and drive the digital economy, the latter announced on Tuesday.

Nokia will deploy a gigabit fiber network in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast of the country. The deployment will be completed by end of the second quarter of this year covering nearly 150,000 homepasses, allowing users to enjoy a high-speed broadband network and high-capacity applications.

Nokia's Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution will enable Allo to deliver 1Gb/s service to its enterprises and residential subscribers.

With the next-gen fiber network, Allo will be able to increase its revenue by supporting new use cases like smart cities, smart poles, edge automation, 5G backhaul, and enterprise services. Nokia's solution will help the company better manage bandwidth in line with the requirement for different services and also benefit from network simplification and easier management of the network.

The deployment will utilize the following solutions from Nokia:

  • Nokia 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX to meet the bandwidth needs of demanding residential and business users
  • Nokia's 7368 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Optical Network Terminals to provide services that require high bandwidth capacity
  • Nokia 7210 Service access switch to provide flexible and reliable IP/MPLS and Carrier Ethernet services
  • Nokia 5520 Access Management System to support new products and services without increasing network complexity

In a news release, Nokia said that the deployment is in line with Malaysia's JENDELA Plan, part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), to provide high-speed broadband in two million homes to drive the digital economy.

"By utilizing Nokia's expertise, we will be able to accelerate the rollout of fiber services over the next two years. Together Allo and Nokia will continue working towards the ultimate goal of improving broadband connectivity in Malaysia," said Rodzi Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer at Allo.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021