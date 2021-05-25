Left Menu

IAEA chief agrees with Iran to extend verification and monitoring activities

Director-General Grossi made the announcement after reaching the agreement with Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

IAEA | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:04 IST
IAEA chief agrees with Iran to extend verification and monitoring activities
“I am happy that, through our continued dialogue, we were able to agree on this matter today,” Director General Grossi said during the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today said he had agreed with Iran to extend by one month the necessary verification and monitoring activities carried out by the Agency in the country.

Director-General Grossi made the announcement after reaching the agreement with Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Under their agreement, the information collected by the Agency monitoring equipment covered by a Technical Understanding signed last February will continue to be stored for a further period of one month up to 24 June. They also agreed that the equipment will continue to operate and be able to collect and store further data for this period.

"I am happy that, through our continued dialogue, we were able to agree on this matter today," Director General Grossi said during the meeting.

"I welcome this development. The expiration of the Technical Understanding, which enabled the Agency's verification and monitoring, would have been a serious loss at this critical time," he added. "This agreed way forward ensures continuity of knowledge for a limited period of time."

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021