IAEA chief agrees with Iran to extend verification and monitoring activities

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today said he had agreed with Iran to extend by one month the necessary verification and monitoring activities carried out by the Agency in the country.

Director-General Grossi made the announcement after reaching the agreement with Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Advertisement

Under their agreement, the information collected by the Agency monitoring equipment covered by a Technical Understanding signed last February will continue to be stored for a further period of one month up to 24 June. They also agreed that the equipment will continue to operate and be able to collect and store further data for this period.

"I am happy that, through our continued dialogue, we were able to agree on this matter today," Director General Grossi said during the meeting.

"I welcome this development. The expiration of the Technical Understanding, which enabled the Agency's verification and monitoring, would have been a serious loss at this critical time," he added. "This agreed way forward ensures continuity of knowledge for a limited period of time."