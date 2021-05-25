Video podcasts now available on Spotify app for Xbox; Dolby Vision on Apple TV coming too

Microsoft has announced the availability of Spotify video podcasts on Xbox consoles, allowing you to tune into "The Misfits," Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay" and other video podcasts.

You can now play video podcasts in the Spotify app so the video plays on full screen or play Spotify in the background. Additionally, you can use the Spotify mobile app to control playback on your Xbox without even interrupting the game in case you want to switch things up.

Starting this week, you can also watch your favourite Apple TV+ shows such as Mythic Quest, For All Mankind, See, among others, in Dolby Vision on your Xbox Series X|S consoles.

With Dolby Vision-enabled on the Apple TV app, you can feast your eyes on a wider spectrum of colours with up to 40x brighter highlights and blacks that are 10 times darker than a standard picture. Together with Dolby Atmos, a Dolby Vision compatible display will provide you with a premium entertainment experience.

To enable Dolby Vision:

Go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes on your console

Enable "Allow Dolby Vision"

To confirm if the content is available in Dolby Vision, check for the Dolby Vision logo at the bottom of the Movie / Show's description page in the Apple TV app or during playback by pressing the B button on your controller.

"We're committed to constantly bringing you more ways to enjoy your streaming content and entertainment. Starting this week, you can start to use Dolby Vision enabled on the Apple TV app and watch video podcasts with the Spotify app," reads Xbox's official blog post.

Further, Microsoft has also announced the availability of new entertainment apps including Discovery+, Paramount+, and IMDb TV on Xbox with more apps arriving this summer.