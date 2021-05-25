German antitrust watchdog launches proceedings against Google
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's antitrust watchdog launched a probe into whether Google Germany, Google Ireland and its parent company Alphabet are exploiting their market dominance, it said on Tuesday.
The cartel office said the investigation will consider whether the tech giant offers users enough choice in how it uses their data.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement