TECNO launches SPARK 7 Pro featuring 48MP Triple Rear camera & a powerful Helio G80 processor starting at INR 9,999

• It will be available on Amazon (shorturl.at/akAX0) for sale starting from 28th May, 2021 New Delhi, 25th May 2021: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its all new SPARK 7Pro smartphone, further expanding its existing 'all-rounder' SPARK 7 series. Catering to the needs of its over 1 crore+ happy consumers, the SPARK 7 Pro is designed for the tech savvy millennials in India. The smartphone serves as a one-stop-solution that will suffice for all their daily needs such as a high-end camera quality, robust performance and a best-in-class design. The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro is equipped with a superlative 48 MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash and supports 2K recording. The 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90 Hz refresh rate combined with the powerful Helio G80 processor provides for an overall seamless smartphone experience.

With the advent of the ongoing neo-normal, consumers across India continue to have an increased dependence on their smartphones for most of their everyday professional & personal requirements. The BIG 6.6" HD + Dot in Display along with a massive 5,000 mAh Battery of SPARK 7 Pro will enable consumers to have a seamless and an immersive viewing experience for longer durations. The TECNO SPARK 7Pro is in line with the brand's philosophy of 'Stop at Nothing' delivering innovative products of sensory excellence for the Indian consumers, that has also helped the brand to consolidate its position among the top 5 handset players in the 5K - 10k segment in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO -TRANSSION India, said, "Since its inception, TECNO's offerings and initiatives have upheld its absolute commitment to create real value for its consumers. And this is reflected in TECNO's achievement of 1 crore+ consumers in India. Continuing to live up to our consumers' expectations, the new SPARK 7Pro smartphone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the new-age multi-tasking users and pro-level gamers including BIG Display, superlative performing camera and a powerful processor at an aggressive price point." Model Special Launch Price Effective Price after 10% SBI bank offer SPARK 7 Pro (4+64GB) INR 9999 INR 8999 SPARK 7 Pro (6+64GB) INR 10999 INR 9900 Key highlights of SPARK 7 Pro: • 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Super Night Shot For the first time within the SPARK portfolio, the SPARK 7Pro packs a 48MP HD rear camera, an AI camera and a 2MP depth camera that allows users to take impressive images and videos in both day and night. The 240FPS slow-motion shooting also helps users capture smooth movements for the perfect action shot.

On the recording front, the triple rear camera on the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro supports Video Bokeh, AI Video Beauty, 2K QHD recording, Short Video and many other Video modes enabling one to shoot powerful, professional grade videos. The time lapse mode, smile shot, super night mode, night portrait, eye auto-focus, complemented with the Quad Flash altogether adds to the smartphone photography experience.

• Larger 6.6" Dot-in Display with 180Hz Touch Sampling rate for greater touch response The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro boasts of a 6.6" HD + Dot in IPS display with a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution. The 89% screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness enables one to experience vibrant viewing experience. It also comprises of 180Hz touch sampling rate for greater touch inputs during gaming and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth display, super smooth browsing and video experience.

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro has a streamlined design making it a perfect grip on the hand. The Ultra High Precision with Laser Mold Engraving, glowing silk-like flowing optical metal texture, vertical split design and three-Dimensional Aesthetics, add to the premium look and feel of the smartphone.

• High-performance Helio G80 Gaming Processor The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro packs a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 Processor while maximizing battery life for a superior gaming experience. Leveraging innovative dynamic, HyperEngine and resource management technology that creates a faster response and quicker frame rates. This results in consistent & reliable connectivity which significantly reduces lag time, providing for an un-interrupted smartphone experience.

• 8MP Selfie Camera with Dual Front Flash The smartphone is also equipped with an 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and dual adjustable flashlight, enabling one to take the perfect selfie, even in low light. The AI portrait mode on the smartphone enhances the 8MP front camera to capture sharp, professional grade images. The SPARK 7 Pro is the first-ever in the SPARK series to offer eye-tracking autofocus, smile shot and time lapse, empowering users to capture the perfect shot. It also comes with other professional modes like Time-lapse, Smile-shot, Super Night Shot, Video Bokeh and 2K recording to enhance the selfie experience • Bigger storage & Colour variants The SPARK 7 Pro will be available in two storage variants – 4GB + 64 GB at INR 9,999 and 6GB + 64GB at a special launch offer price of INR 10,999. There are 3 colour variants - Alps Blue, Spruce Green and Magnet Black.

• BIG 5,000mAh Powerful Battery with long lasting standby time The SPARK 7 Pro hosts a BIG 5000 mAh battery that provides a standby time of upto 34 days, 35 hours calling time, 14 hours' web browsing, 7 days music playback, 15 hours' game playing and 23 hours' video playback. The big battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging. • Face Unlock & Fingerprint Security The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro is In-built with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user. Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.12 seconds and enables one to receive calls, take photos and dismiss alarms.

About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the global Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/.

