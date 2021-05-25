Tesla launches China data centre to store data locally
Updated: 25-05-2021
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it has established a data center in China to store car data locally. Tesla said in a Weibo post that data generated by all cars it sells in China, where it is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles, will be stored locally.
Tesla would try to ensure the safety of the data in China, it said.
