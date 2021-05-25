Russia fines Google 4 mln roubles for failing to delete content -TASS
A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. technology giant Google 4 million roubles ($54,540) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia's communications watchdog on Monday warned Google that Moscow could eventually slow down the company's traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.
Google Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 73.3375 roubles)
