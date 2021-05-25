Left Menu

Court rules UK surveillance breached European rights law

Europes top human rights court ruled Tuesday that British mass surveillance and intelligence gathering practices breached human rights laws, in a partial victory for civil rights groups that had challenged the practices exposed by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:07 IST
Court rules UK surveillance breached European rights law
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Europe's top human rights court ruled Tuesday that British mass surveillance and intelligence gathering practices breached human rights laws, in a partial victory for civil rights groups that had challenged the practices exposed by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights upheld a ruling by the court's lower chamber that found some aspects of British surveillance regimes violated provisions in the European Convention on Human Rights aimed at safeguarding Europeans' rights to privacy.

The court's 17 judges unanimously agreed that there wasn't enough independent scrutiny of processes used by British intelligence services to sift through data and communications intercepted in bulk, resulting in violations of the right to privacy and freedom of expression.

U.K. spies did get some relief. The court gave a thumbs-up to British laws governing how electronic intelligence is shared with foreign governments or intelligence agencies. “Sufficient safeguards had been in place to protect against abuse and to ensure that U.K. authorities had not used requests for material from foreign intelligence partners'' to get around U.K. laws, the court said. However, five of the judges dissented on that point. Judge Pinto de Albuquerque wrote that the ruling didn't go far enough and “has just opened the gates for an electronic Big Brother' in Europe.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021