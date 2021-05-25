Russian court fines Facebook 26 mln roubles

A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social network Facebook 26 million roubles ($353,902) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal.

Moscow's Tagansky District court earlier fined Google 6 million roubles for similar offences. ($1 = 73.4666 roubles)

