Russian court fines Facebook 26 mln roubles
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social network Facebook 26 million roubles ($353,902) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal.
Moscow's Tagansky District court earlier fined Google 6 million roubles for similar offences. ($1 = 73.4666 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
