EXCLUSIVE-U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating -government official
The U.S. government on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that bars Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limits airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements, a U.S. government official confirmed.
Plans for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgrade were first reported Friday by Reuters.
The FAA has held lengthy talks with Mexican aviation regulators about its concerns. An official U.S. announcement is expected later on Tuesday.
