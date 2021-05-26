Left Menu

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

Hackers who targeted hospitals in New Zealand's Waikato district have released what appears to be private patient information to media outlets, as health systems struggled to come back online more than a week after the attack.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 26-05-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 05:57 IST
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Hackers who targeted hospitals in New Zealand's Waikato district have released what appears to be private patient information to media outlets, as health systems struggled to come back online more than a week after the attack. A group claiming responsibility for the Waikato District Health Board cyberattack that took place last week released scores of official looking records and documents containing names, phone numbers, and addresses of patients and staff, Radio New Zealand and other local media reported.

The media outlets decided not to report the details and referred the email to the police. The outage of the health systems in Waikato continues, disrupting the treatment of patients and the payroll process of staff members. The hospitals have now moved to manual processes to support a backlog of patients while the public was asked to look for alternative avenues for treatment for non-critical conditions.

Authorities would not comment on whether the cyber attackers had put forward any demands. "We are aware that malicious actors can see what is being said in the media, and that this can influence their behaviour. On that basis, we can make no further comment on this," Waikato DHB Chief Executive Kevin Snee said in a statement.

The government has refused to pay any ransom to the hackers. Waikato DHB cares for a population of more than 425,000 people.

The breach comes after Ireland's health service operator was hit by a ransomware attack that was executed by international cyber criminals. But it was not clear if the attack in New Zealand was by the same group.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said this week that the cyber criminals who hit the Irish health system used a malicious software dubbed "Conti" , had targeted at least 16 U.S. medical and first response networks in the past year. New Zealand's stock market was hit by a cyber attack last year and the central bank's data systems were also breached in an attack on a file sharing service provided by California-based Accellion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021