Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google has introduced new and accessible tools on Maps to help people find their way through a complex or crowded station and commute with more confidence.

Google Maps users in Sydney, Australia, can now use indoor Street View imagery for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stations to map out their journeys in advance. Street View imagery will allow people to virtually navigate interactive, panoramic imagery inside Sydney stations ahead of time.

Next, Google is also bringing detailed navigation directions for accessible routes across 70 complex train and metro stations across Sydney to Maps, allowing people to find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signage and paths within the station and better anticipate in-transit travel times along these pathways.

Image Credit: Google

For the first time, Google Maps will also be sharing these navigation directions with Transport for NSW for them to be published to the NSW government's Open Data Portal. By accessing this valuable information, the transport industry and app developers will be able to find more solutions to enable accessible transit travel in the future.

"Train stations are often busy, bustling places. Whether you're reaching your final stop or catching a connection, finding your way through a complex or crowded station can be daunting. Whether you are planning or navigating your commute, we hope these tools make Sydney stations feel a little more familiar – and help you commute with more confidence," Google wrote in a blog post.

Here's how to find the accessible navigation directions for your route on desktop or mobile: