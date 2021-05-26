Left Menu

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Next, Google is also bringing detailed navigation directions for accessible routes across 70 complex train and metro stations across Sydney to Maps, allowing people to find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signage and paths within the station and better anticipate in-transit travel times along these pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-05-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 07:32 IST
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia
Google Maps users in Sydney, Australia, can now use indoor Street View imagery for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stations to map out their journeys in advance. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Google has introduced new and accessible tools on Maps to help people find their way through a complex or crowded station and commute with more confidence.

Google Maps users in Sydney, Australia, can now use indoor Street View imagery for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stations to map out their journeys in advance. Street View imagery will allow people to virtually navigate interactive, panoramic imagery inside Sydney stations ahead of time.

Next, Google is also bringing detailed navigation directions for accessible routes across 70 complex train and metro stations across Sydney to Maps, allowing people to find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signage and paths within the station and better anticipate in-transit travel times along these pathways.

Image Credit: Google

For the first time, Google Maps will also be sharing these navigation directions with Transport for NSW for them to be published to the NSW government's Open Data Portal. By accessing this valuable information, the transport industry and app developers will be able to find more solutions to enable accessible transit travel in the future.

"Train stations are often busy, bustling places. Whether you're reaching your final stop or catching a connection, finding your way through a complex or crowded station can be daunting. Whether you are planning or navigating your commute, we hope these tools make Sydney stations feel a little more familiar – and help you commute with more confidence," Google wrote in a blog post.

Here's how to find the accessible navigation directions for your route on desktop or mobile:

  • Open Google Maps
  • Type your destination
  • Tap Directions
  • Select the public transport icon and any route options (such as wheelchair accessible, fewer transfers and less walking)
  • After you tap your chosen route, detailed navigation instructions will be displayed if your route takes you through a complex station in Sydney

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021