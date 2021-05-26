Left Menu

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft has released Windows 10 KB5003214 Preview for version 21H1, 20H2 and 2004 with build number 19043.1023, 19042.1023 and 19041.1023, respectively.

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes
Microsoft has released Windows 10 KB5003214 Preview for version 21H1, 20H2 and 2004 with build number 19043.1023, 19042.1023 and 19041.1023, respectively.

To install this latest cumulative update, Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Under Optional updates, you'll find the link to download and install the update. To get the standalone package for this Windows 10 update, head over to the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

The update is the same for all three Windows 10 versions. Here are the highlights of the Windows 10 KB5003214 update for the 21H1, 20H2 and 2004 versions:

  • News and interests on the taskbar are now available to anyone who installs this update!

  • Improves the news and interests hover experience to prevent accidental openings.

  • Adds the Open on hover option (checked by default) to the News and interests menu. To access it, right-click a blank space on the Windows taskbar and open the News and interests menu.

  • Updates an issue that might prevent users from opening phone apps that are pinned to the taskbar. This issue occurs after they update to Windows 10, version 2004 and then use the Your Phone app.

  • Updates an issue that prevents a touch device from working as a serial mouse in multiple monitor situations.

  • Updates an issue that might display items on the desktop after you have deleted them from the desktop.

  • Updates an error that might cause video playback to fail when you switch from an external high-dynamic-range (HDR) display to a built-in non-HDR display.

  • Updates an issue that fails to apply the spatial audio effect to sounds when you enable spatial audio.

  • Updates an issue with noise when you enable spatial audio and use Bluetooth USB headphones.

The update changelog also includes tons of improvements and fixes along with some known issues which you can check on Microsoft's Support page.

