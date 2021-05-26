Enterprises can add up to USD414 billion in profits via cloud adoption: Infosys

Enterprises can add up to USD414 billion in annual profits through effective cloud adoption, says a new Infosys study that identifies strong links between enterprise cloud usage and business growth.

The Infosys Cloud Radar 2021 survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), a research arm of Infosys. Over 2,500+ business executives - representing both technology and business functions - were surveyed across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand between November 2020 and January 2021.

"Effectively leveraging cloud is a transformational pillar in digital journeys. Where early cloud was a tool for allowing companies to rapidly scale, modern cloud allows companies to rapidly innovate. The findings from the Infosys Cloud Radar 2021 comprehensively show that growth and profitability can be correlated to superior enterprise cloud adoption and orchestration," noted Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.

The Cloud Radar 2021 study found that the highest performing businesses had annual profits growth that correlated with using cloud to:

Speed up how they develop and launch new solutions

Add new functions to software in use

Expand processing capacity

Foster collaboration

Unlock value from data via AI

Discover new revenue sources.

According to the study, enterprises in any region or industry can attain cloud-fueled profit boosts. However, speed and capability gains manifest only when businesses have at least 60 percent of their systems in the cloud. For AI to boost profit growth, businesses must have at least 80 percent of their business functions in the cloud.

Further, the Infosys research describes four distinct performance cohorts:

Exceptional performers (16%) use a larger mix of cloud service providers and they prefer hybrid cloud arrangements.

(16%) use a larger mix of cloud service providers and they prefer hybrid cloud arrangements. Highly effective performers (19%) have shifted nearly as many business functions to the cloud as exceptional performers

(19%) have shifted nearly as many business functions to the cloud as exceptional performers Effective performers (33%) have rapidly shifted business functions to the cloud but started with fewer business functions in cloud two years ago, with a focus on cost savings than better-performing peers

(33%) have rapidly shifted business functions to the cloud but started with fewer business functions in cloud two years ago, with a focus on cost savings than better-performing peers Minimally effective performers (32%) are least likely to use public cloud and have the least certainty in estimating cloud expenditure

The Infosys Cloud Radar 2021 research found that, by 2022, more than 40 percent of enterprises surveyed plan to shift over 60 percent of systems into the cloud, from 17 percent today. Companies that achieved exceptional cloud performance show a strong motivation to use cloud for business growth - increasing speed to market, adding capabilities, and increasing scale.

Enterprises can benchmark themselves against each performance cohort and learn how to improve their cloud strategy and business performance.