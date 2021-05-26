Left Menu

MotoGP20 and three other titles coming to Stadia Pro next week

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is a role-playing video game where the main character Rean Schwarzer, a military professor, uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:39 IST
MotoGP20 and three other titles coming to Stadia Pro next week
Starting June 1, four new free games will be available to play with Google Stadia Pro membership. Image Credit: Google

Starting June 1, four new free games will be available to play with Google Stadia Pro membership. These include:

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • MotoGP20
  • Blue Fire
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes

MotoGP20

Experience all the thrills of the more-complete-than-ever Managerial Career mode and enjoy new technical improvements and realistic graphics.

  • Managerial Career mode

Decide whether to join a 2020 season team and race together with the official riders or join a totally brand new team following your manager's advice.

  • Customize your bike

Improve your bike's performance by introducing changes to certain technical aspects such as engine brake, power mapping, frame, among others.

  • Technical improvements and graphics

MotoGP20 brings major graphic improvements to sky, asphalt, settings, weather, lighting, vegetation and damage on the bike. It also lets you customize your rider and bike using 5 different graphics editors.

  • Dedicated Servers

You can challenge your friends online in different modes - Public Lobby, Private Lobby, Pro Lobby

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Chronos: Before the Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that chronicles a hero's lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil.

Key highlights include:

  • A refreshing combination of Adventure Game elements and RPG mechanics
  • A variety of weapons, abilities and powers are available to the player in the pursuit of their quest
  • Every time the player dies, they lose a year of their life

Blue Fire

Embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore mystical temples filled and master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges, diverse enemies, quests, and more.

  • Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase.
  • Upgrade your swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is a role-playing video game where the main character Rean Schwarzer, a military professor, uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland. He takes the lead of a brand new Class VII at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy, to guide a new generation of heroes towards victory.

Newly-added features like Brave Order and the Break System open up new possibilities in the battle.

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021