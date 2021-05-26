Google renames Master view in Slides to Theme Builder
The change is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
Google has renamed the "Master" view in Google Slides to "Theme Builder", saying that the change will better communicate the benefits of the editing tool.
"This change better communicates the benefits: to help users quickly customize the font, color, and layout customization for their current theme, ensuring a consistent experience throughout the presentation," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
The Theme builder editor in Google Slides can be accessed by navigating to the menu bar on the top and clicking View > Theme builder.
Gif Credit: Google
How to create template slides with the Theme builder?
Using the Theme builder editor, you can change the background, theme, layout, and more for all your slides.
- Go to Google Slides
- Choose an option - Open an existing presentation or create a new presentation
- To rename your presentation, click Untitled presentation and enter a new name (Optional)
- To add more slides, click Slide New slide (Optional)
- Click View > Theme builder
- Click the template slide to edit it
- To choose an existing theme, on the right, select a theme (Optional)
- From the toolbar, choose options to customize the template
- When you're done, at the top of the slide, click Close
