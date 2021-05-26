Left Menu

Google renames Master view in Slides to Theme Builder

The change is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:28 IST
Google renames Master view in Slides to Theme Builder
Image Credit: Google

Google has renamed the "Master" view in Google Slides to "Theme Builder", saying that the change will better communicate the benefits of the editing tool.

"This change better communicates the benefits: to help users quickly customize the font, color, and layout customization for their current theme, ensuring a consistent experience throughout the presentation," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The Theme builder editor in Google Slides can be accessed by navigating to the menu bar on the top and clicking View > Theme builder.

The change is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Gif Credit: Google

How to create template slides with the Theme builder?

Using the Theme builder editor, you can change the background, theme, layout, and more for all your slides.

  • Go to Google Slides
  • Choose an option - Open an existing presentation or create a new presentation
  • To rename your presentation, click Untitled presentation and enter a new name (Optional)
  • To add more slides, click Slide New slide (Optional)
  • Click View > Theme builder
  • Click the template slide to edit it
  • To choose an existing theme, on the right, select a theme (Optional)
  • From the toolbar, choose options to customize the template
  • When you're done, at the top of the slide, click Close

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021