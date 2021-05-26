Google launches Career Certificates to support skill development in UK

Google, in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has launched Career Certificates to help people across the United Kingdom grow new skill sets to thrive and continue growing their careers through technology.

In the UK, the search giant is providing 9,500 Google Career Certificate scholarships through government partnerships with the DWP (9,000) and Camden Council (500).

In addition, Google is providing grant funding to The Prince's Trust and INCO Academy via Google.org to ensure that an additional 1,500 young people from underrepresented and disadvantaged communities can take advantage of the training opportunity.

"Technology and automation were already fundamentally changing the way we work, a trend only accelerated by the additional upheaval of jobs markets due to the pandemic. In fact, research conducted by Google and The McKinsey Global Institute before COVID-19 shows that, to ensure job creation, more than 90 million workers may need to develop significant new skills by 2030," Ronan Harris, Vice President and MD, Google UK & Ireland, wrote in a blog post.

Those who sign up to Google Career Certificates can select any number of the four available courses - with no relevant experience or degree required - to get certified in high-growth, high-demand career fields. These include:

IT Support - Learn to perform day-to-day IT support tasks

Data Analyst - Learn key analytical skills

Project Manager - Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and skills needed to succeed in an entry-level project management role

UX Designer - Understand the basics of UX research like planning research studies or conducting interviews and synthesizing research results

The certificates are completely online, so there's no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access the resources anytime and anywhere via the web or a mobile device.

"As the U.K. embarks upon the biggest recovery challenge in recent history, technology must help everyone, no matter their location, race, age or education level. We must harness the opportunity to prepare people across the country for the jobs of the not-so-distant future," Google said.