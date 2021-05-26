Left Menu

Google launches Career Certificates to support skill development in UK

Those who sign up to Google Career Certificates can select any number of the four available courses - with no relevant experience or degree required - to get certified in high-growth, high-demand career fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:29 IST
Google launches Career Certificates to support skill development in UK
In addition, Google is providing grant funding to The Prince's Trust and INCO Academy via Google.org to ensure that an additional 1,500 young people from underrepresented and disadvantaged communities can take advantage of the training opportunity. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Google, in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has launched Career Certificates to help people across the United Kingdom grow new skill sets to thrive and continue growing their careers through technology.

In the UK, the search giant is providing 9,500 Google Career Certificate scholarships through government partnerships with the DWP (9,000) and Camden Council (500).

In addition, Google is providing grant funding to The Prince's Trust and INCO Academy via Google.org to ensure that an additional 1,500 young people from underrepresented and disadvantaged communities can take advantage of the training opportunity.

"Technology and automation were already fundamentally changing the way we work, a trend only accelerated by the additional upheaval of jobs markets due to the pandemic. In fact, research conducted by Google and The McKinsey Global Institute before COVID-19 shows that, to ensure job creation, more than 90 million workers may need to develop significant new skills by 2030," Ronan Harris, Vice President and MD, Google UK & Ireland, wrote in a blog post.

Those who sign up to Google Career Certificates can select any number of the four available courses - with no relevant experience or degree required - to get certified in high-growth, high-demand career fields. These include:

  • IT Support - Learn to perform day-to-day IT support tasks
  • Data Analyst - Learn key analytical skills
  • Project Manager - Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and skills needed to succeed in an entry-level project management role
  • UX Designer - Understand the basics of UX research like planning research studies or conducting interviews and synthesizing research results

The certificates are completely online, so there's no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access the resources anytime and anywhere via the web or a mobile device.

"As the U.K. embarks upon the biggest recovery challenge in recent history, technology must help everyone, no matter their location, race, age or education level. We must harness the opportunity to prepare people across the country for the jobs of the not-so-distant future," Google said.

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021