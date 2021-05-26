Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appears in court via video link
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appeared at a court hearing via video link on Wednesday, according to a Reuters reporter in the courtroom.
He is suing his prison over what he alleges is its illegal failure to supply him with books of his choice and censorship of newspapers he reads. His prison has said it is acting in accordance with Russian law.
In a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Navalny said he had been informed about three new criminal investigations against him.
