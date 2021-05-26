Edge computing integral to unlocking future biz innovations: Intel report

Businesses are realizing that edge computing is integral to driving operational efficiencies and unlocking future innovations, according to an Intel report that provides insight into the now, new and next of edge computing across key industries.

Edge computing is a distributed IT architecture where computing (collecting, storing, processing and analysing data) takes place at or near the data source. This improves bandwidth availability, insights, response time and ultimately customer experience.

In the COVID-19 era, unprecedented volumes of critical business data is being generated but many organizations are facing very real data processing challenges. As per the Intel report, 76% stated that identifying "the ideal location" for data processing is a challenge. Edge computing can play a major role in addressing these challenges, driving efficiencies and underpinning the future growth of businesses.

"The edge makes possible a world where all of a sudden, every single object has the potentiality for information – information that can be extracted and used in real-time," says digital pioneer and AI scientist Inma Martinez.

According to the Intel report titled "The Edge Outlook", businesses can no longer afford to ignore the edge and they must harness it to successfully navigate and understand data - both now and into the future. The report also guides IT leaders on how to use edge computing to drive operational efficiencies, create new products and open new revenue streams using real-world success stories.

Here are the key insights: