Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax

Facebook, Twitter and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans, as part of Moscow's wider efforts to exert greater control over Big Tech.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)