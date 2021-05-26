Left Menu

Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:04 IST
Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax
Facebook, Twitter and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans, as part of Moscow's wider efforts to exert greater control over Big Tech.

