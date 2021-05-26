Left Menu

"They have clear double standards": Pai slams large social media platforms

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:07 IST
"They have clear double standards": Pai slams large social media platforms
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, May 26 ( PTI) The Indian government and the country's laws should define and protect the privacy of citizens, information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said on Wednesday as he accused large social media platforms like WhatsApp of ''double standards''.

''Let the Court decide, not WhatsApp'', he said, commenting on WhatsApp filing a lawsuit in Delhi High Court challenging the government's new digital rules saying the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections.

The petition, filed on Tuesday evening, seeks declaring the rule requiring the message service provider to identify the first originator of any message flagged as a violation of privacy rights provided by the constitution.

''This will go to Supreme Court'', the former Chief Financial Officer of Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys Ltd predicted.

The big issue is: should a private social media platform decide such matters by means of a one sided contract or should regulations, according to him.

''These platforms have now become public utilities as crores of people use them! Our Data is not safe! They are subject to US law and their security agencies have full access to our Data. So where is the privacy?'' he asked.

''They (WhatsApp) have clear double standards! Our govt and our law should define and protect our privacy, not these platforms!,'' Pai told PTI.

The new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were announced by the government on February 25 and it require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to comply with the norms by May 25.

The rules require such large platforms to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

WhatsApp said the traceability provision is unconstitutional and against the fundamental right to privacy.

Confirming filing of the petition in the high court on Tuesday, the WhatsApp spokesperson said that ''requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermine people's right to privacy.'' PTI RS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021