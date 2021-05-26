Left Menu

UniCredit bondholders say they got coupon bank pledged to skip - Bloomberg News

A few days after UniCredit decided to skip the payment of coupons on some financial instruments, some bondholders received notice of a coupon payment, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Holders of the 2.98 billion euro ($3.6 billion) bonds received the notification on Tuesday, according to the report.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:16 IST
UniCredit bondholders say they got coupon bank pledged to skip - Bloomberg News

A few days after UniCredit decided to skip the payment of coupons on some financial instruments, some bondholders received notice of a coupon payment, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Holders of the 2.98 billion euro ($3.6 billion) bonds received the notification on Tuesday, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2SrB5dN)

Despite the notice, UniCredit confirmed its decision not to settle the coupon, the report said, citing a spokesperson for the bank. UniCredit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Unicredit, Italy's No. 2 bank, has withheld coupon payments on the CASHES notes in the past after ending the year in the red, but the latest decision, taken by new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, took bond investors by surprise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021