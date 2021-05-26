Left Menu

Indian-origin driver stops train from hitting Asian man pushed onto tracks

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:54 IST
Indian-origin driver stops train from hitting Asian man pushed onto tracks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

An alert Indian-origin driver in the US stopped his train and saved an Asian man who was pushed onto the tracks in an apparent hate crime incident, according to media reports.

Tobin Madathil, 29, noticed a commotion as he was pulling into a station on Monday and immediately took action. The quick-thinking subway operator was able to stop the train about 30 feet from the man.

''Right when I was coming into the station people were waving at me, and that's when I immediately placed the train into emergency mode," Madathil told the New York Post.

''I'm glad I was able to stop on time and didn't hit the guy, thank God!" he said.

Moments earlier, a crazed suspect had shoved the Asian male onto the tracks — the latest in a spate of attacks in the city's subway system, the report said.

Madathil, who has been a train operator for two years, said he "exited the train" and went to the bleeding victim before calling the subway control center for medical attention.

The victim was treated for a cut on his forehead at Mount Sinai Medical Center, and police are investigating the incident for possible bias.

''I just try to stay focused at all times when I operate, just watch the tracks and platform, just be alert," Madathil explained how he always tries to be ready for the unexpected.

The suspected subway shover remained on the loose on Monday. During the attack, he said something to the victim, who did not understand him, the report quoted the New York Police as saying.

The Hill website described Madathi as ''heroic.'' New York City has seen an uptick in hate crime incidents against Asians.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed legislation to address the sudden increase in hate crime against Asian-Americans in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed hope that such crimes would now be more accurately counted and reported so that they can be ended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021