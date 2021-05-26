Left Menu

Bank of Montreal beats profit expectations for second quarter

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the lender set aside lower-than-expected provisions in the quarter. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.1 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$3.13 per share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$715 million, or C$1.04, a year earlier.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:42 IST
Bank of Montreal beats profit expectations for second quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the lender set aside lower-than-expected provisions in the quarter.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.1 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$3.13 per share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$715 million, or C$1.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.77 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Canada's fourth-biggest lender reported an overall net profit of C$1.30 billion, or C$1.91 a share, up from C$689 million, or C$1 a share, a year ago.

($1 = C$1.2078)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021