BRIEF-India Says Proposed Rules Won't Impact Normal Functioning Of WhatsApp
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:51 IST
India's Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology: * INDIA'S PROPOSED SOCIAL MEDIA MEASURES WILL NOT 'IMPACT NORMAL FUNCTIONING OF WHATSAPP IN ANY MANNER'
* INDIA COMMITTED TO ENSURING 'RIGHT TO PRIVACY' AS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CITIZENS * WHATSAPP PORTRAYAL OF INDIA PRIVACY RULES AS CONTRARY TO RIGHT TO PRIVACY 'MISGUIDED' Further company coverage:
