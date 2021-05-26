BRIEF-India Says Proposed Rules Won't Impact Normal Functioning Of WhatsApp

India's Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology: * INDIA'S PROPOSED SOCIAL MEDIA MEASURES WILL NOT 'IMPACT NORMAL FUNCTIONING OF WHATSAPP IN ANY MANNER'

* INDIA COMMITTED TO ENSURING 'RIGHT TO PRIVACY' AS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CITIZENS * WHATSAPP PORTRAYAL OF INDIA PRIVACY RULES AS CONTRARY TO RIGHT TO PRIVACY 'MISGUIDED' Further company coverage:

Advertisement

Also Read: India's US envoy meets Kentucky Guv, discusses investments

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)