Left Menu

Philippines' DITO selects Nokia to deploy 5G services in Mindanao

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Nokia said that it is helping DITO deliver 5G services to its customers with superior speeds, capacity, and lower latencies while reducing complexity and driving down costs through increased energy efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:51 IST
Philippines' DITO selects Nokia to deploy 5G services in Mindanao
The deal will support DITO's ambitious plans to introduce a high-quality 5G network throughout the country. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

DITO Telecommunity Corporation, a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom, has selected Finnish telecom giant Nokia for the deployment of 5G services across Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines.

The deal will support DITO's ambitious plans to introduce a high-quality 5G network throughout the country.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Nokia said that it is helping DITO deliver 5G services to its customers with superior speeds, capacity, and lower latencies while reducing complexity and driving down costs through increased energy efficiencies.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with DITO into the 5G era and help deliver its ambitious plans for 5G connectivity. We are also delighted that DITO has selected our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions to underpin its new network which will deliver incredible connectivity experiences for businesses and people," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks.

DITO is utilizing equipment from Nokia's comprehensive massive MIMO, multi-band, Single RAN AirScale portfolio to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for the 5G infrastructure across the island of Mindanao. The company is also leveraging Nokia's NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations, including configuration management, monitoring, and software management.

The 5G network deployment formally launched in May 2021.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021