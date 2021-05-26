New software update rolling out to OnePlus 8T; brings May security patch, bug fixes
The OTA update bumps up OnePlus 8T's Android security patch to May 2021 level. It also brings along several bug fixes and improvements.
The OnePlus 8T is receiving a new software update in India and the NA region with the EU region to follow shortly. The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 in India and EU while the NA region is receiving it as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12.
Here's the complete changelog:
System
- Improved the wireless charging stability and user experience
- Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen
- Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu
- Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
Gallery
- Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected
- Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode
Phone
- Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure
- Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call
Network
- Improved network performance
As always, the new OTA is rolling out in batches, so it will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.
