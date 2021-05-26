'Multiple fatalities' reported after rail yard shooting in San Jose, California - media

Police in San Jose, California, said on Wednesday they were responding to a shooting in the city's downtown section, which they said was "still an active scene."

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the "shooter is down," and the local NBC affiliate reported "multiple fatalities," citing unidentified people. The shooting took place at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and left "several people being treated," Mayor Sam Liccardo wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

"The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated," Liccardo wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)