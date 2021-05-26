Left Menu

'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' set to launch on Jan 28, 2022

Japanese video game company on Wednesday announced that the most ambitious Pokemon game 'Pokemon Legends

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:16 IST
'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' set to launch on Jan 28, 2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Japanese video game company on Wednesday announced that the most ambitious Pokemon game 'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. According to The Verge, 'Pokemon Legends: Arceus'was first announced in February.'Legends' looks to be a big change for Pokemon, a franchise that has become known for its slowly evolving role-playing games.

It is an open-world rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) game that takes place in a much older version of the Sinnoh region, before the time of Pokemon trainers and organised competitions. As reported by The Verge, in addition to the new setting, the experience also looks to be much more seamless compared to the main games, as Nintendo says players will be able to go out into the wild to "study the pokemon's behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw poke balls."

However, 'Legends' is not the only major Pokemon title in the works. Nintendo recently released a modern version of 'Pokemon Snap', and remakes of 'Pokemon Diamond and Pearl' are coming to the Switch on November 1 and its announcement was also made along with the Pokemon Legends: Arceus' announcement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

