International calling racket busted, 3 arrested: Noida Police

The Noida Police on Wednesday said they have busted an illegal international calling exchange located in the city that had put the country's security at risk and caused losses to the public exchequer.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the calling exchange which was using network lines of a private company illegally for routing international calls, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

Advertisement

“The people at this illegal exchange would use the PRI (primary rate interface) lines of the private company for international calling. For this, incoming calls from abroad were routed by this exchange in a manner that that the callers identity would not be revealed to the person handling the calls,” Singh said.

The matter, he said, was then jointly handled by the technical teams of the Noida Police along with officials of the Department of Telecom and the private company.

“The private company whose network was illegally used by this exchange had approached the police after which teams from various police stations, including Sector 58, led by ACP Rajneesh Verma raided the site and unearthed the racket,” Singh said.

According to police, call receivers in India would get to see the numbers allotted to the Indian telecom service provider and not know that it was an international number.

Furthermore, the location of the caller would not be available even in the call data records used by officials, the police added.

“This illegal calling exchange had also put the country's security at risk and caused revenue loss to the public exchequer besides causing financial losses to the private company whose network they had used,” the additional DCP told reporters.

Those arrested have been identified as Pushpendra Kumar, Owais Aalam Malik and Pawan Kumar, while their other partners have been identified and searches are on to ensure their arrest, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 58 police station in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 469, 471 (all related to forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) while another lodged at the Phase 3 police station under provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)