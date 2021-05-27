U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the report said https://bloom.bg/2QVsCyV, citing people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what potential violations or entities were being examined, the report added Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, which left banks nursing heavy losses after a fire sale of shares, including ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc, had been meant to act as collateral. Credit Suisse lost more than $5 billion and Japan's Nomura lost almost $3 billion.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which cost big global banks more than $10 billion in losses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the report said https://bloom.bg/2QVsCyV, citing people familiar with the matter.
It is unclear what potential violations or entities were being examined, the report added Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, which left banks nursing heavy losses after a fire sale of shares, including ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc, had been meant to act as collateral.
Credit Suisse lost more than $5 billion and Japan's Nomura lost almost $3 billion. U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs, which also acted as brokers for Archegos, suffered much lower losses. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. Archegos could not be reached for a comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses
U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance sweeping election law changes
U.S. waives environmental rule to ease fuel shortages in 12 states
U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept
Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses