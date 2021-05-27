You can now save Gmail images directly to Google Photos

Gmail has added the ability for users to directly save a photo attachment directly to Google Photos. The new "Save to Photos" button, which appears next to the "Add to Drive" button on the attachment and while previewing an image in Gmail, allows users to save only JPEG images.

"This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos," Google wrote on its Workspace Updates blog on Wednesday.

The "Save to Photos" feature in Gmail is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days to reach everyone. The new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, Google Photos is gearing up to end its free unlimited storage policy starting June 1, 2021, which means any new photos and videos you upload thereafter will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage available as a Google One member.

Earlier this week, Google Photos added a new storage management tool to help users manage their backed up photos and videos as the new storage policy is set to come into effect.