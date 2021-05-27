Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final. United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk. "At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1397693999872421888.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 07:54 IST
Soccer-Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final. United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1397693999872421888. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying." United tweeted https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1397709133613199360 after the game players were subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse" and urged users to report any form of abuse or discrimination through their online reporting tool.

A host of players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United's Anthony Martial, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Reece James. In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021