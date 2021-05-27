Left Menu

Samsung unveils new mid-power LED package for indoor, industrial applications

Based on Samsung's proprietary flip-chip design, the LM301B EVO enables luminaires to meet the latest DLC V5.1 Premium and EU's ErP Ecodesign requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 11:19 IST
Currently in production, the LM301B EVO is available in color temperatures ranging from 2,700K to 6,500K. Image Credit: Samsung
South Korean technology giant Samsung today unveiled a new mid-power LED package - the LM301B EVO - that offers an unrivalled mix of light efficacy and color rendering and aligns nicely with the changing landscape of LED lighting standards.

Currently in production, the LM301B EVO is available in color temperatures ranging from 2,700K to 6,500K. In existing markets, the package will also be available in two lighting modules:

  • the Q-series EVO optimized for indoor lighting at offices and schools
  • the H inFlux EVO for high–ceiling applications including factories and warehouses.

In an official statement, Samsung said that the European Union's energy labels for light sources (Energy-related Products Directive; ErP) have been revised to become more stringent, and the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), a non-profit organization for lighting standards in the U.S. and Canada, has added an index for color quality while requiring the same high efficacy level.

The mid-power LED package features the industry's highest efficacy of 235lm/W, by applying a new reflective material inside the packaging mold and improving phosphor conversion efficiency. To enable superior color quality, Samsung has also fine-tuned the red spectrum in the LED's phosphor mix.

"Samsung will continue to provide value-added LED light sources through technological innovation, as we push hard to exceed energy standards across the globe," said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of the LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

