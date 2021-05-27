Left Menu

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to accelerate digital transformation

To protect its network and customers against security threats, T-Mobile will leverage Nokia's holistic Managed Security Services that provide a wide spectrum of security capabilities while meeting the latest cybersecurity standards and regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:31 IST
T-Mobile partners with Nokia to accelerate digital transformation
The partnership will see Nokia modernizing T-Mobile Netherlands' optical network to transform it into a service-centric platform to fulfil 5G demands and future technical developments.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

T-Mobile Netherlands has partnered with Nokia to accelerate digital transformation and protect its infrastructure against cyber threats, the latter said in an official release on Thursday.

The partnership will provide a wide range of managed services including automated network and security operations and a more scalable service-centric platform to future-proof T-Mobile's network.

"We selected Nokia based on their comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions. With Nokia's years of experience in managed services and building robust optical networks, our team is even more able to concentrate on enabling new services for our customers with faster time to market and lower risks and costs," said Jeroen van Straten, Director Network Operations at T-Mobile.

To protect its network and customers against security threats, T-Mobile will leverage Nokia's holistic Managed Security Services that provide a wide spectrum of security capabilities while meeting the latest cybersecurity standards and regulations. In addition, Nokia's NetGuard Audit Compliance Manager will continuously audit and remediate the security configurations of the operator to improve compliance to regulations and minimize risks.

The partnership will see Nokia modernizing T-Mobile Netherlands' optical network to transform it into a service-centric platform to fulfil 5G demands and future technical developments. This will be achieved by consolidating the operator's existing Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) networks into one new core and aggregation network. The renewed network will cover the entire country, including 50+ strategic cities, with speeds reaching 400Gbit/s and higher.

Further, the Nokia Network Services Platform will automate the network for faster delivery of transport services, optimized network utilization and traffic engineering, as well as to ensure maximum service performance and reliability.

Commenting on the collaboration, Friedrich Trawoeger, Senior Vice President Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia, said, "Our intensified partnership with T-Mobile Netherlands leverages our deep understanding of their network while also ensuring heightened importance on protecting their network against possible cyber breaches."

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021