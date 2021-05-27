T-Mobile partners with Nokia to accelerate digital transformation

T-Mobile Netherlands has partnered with Nokia to accelerate digital transformation and protect its infrastructure against cyber threats, the latter said in an official release on Thursday.

The partnership will provide a wide range of managed services including automated network and security operations and a more scalable service-centric platform to future-proof T-Mobile's network.

"We selected Nokia based on their comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions. With Nokia's years of experience in managed services and building robust optical networks, our team is even more able to concentrate on enabling new services for our customers with faster time to market and lower risks and costs," said Jeroen van Straten, Director Network Operations at T-Mobile.

To protect its network and customers against security threats, T-Mobile will leverage Nokia's holistic Managed Security Services that provide a wide spectrum of security capabilities while meeting the latest cybersecurity standards and regulations. In addition, Nokia's NetGuard Audit Compliance Manager will continuously audit and remediate the security configurations of the operator to improve compliance to regulations and minimize risks.

The partnership will see Nokia modernizing T-Mobile Netherlands' optical network to transform it into a service-centric platform to fulfil 5G demands and future technical developments. This will be achieved by consolidating the operator's existing Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) networks into one new core and aggregation network. The renewed network will cover the entire country, including 50+ strategic cities, with speeds reaching 400Gbit/s and higher.

Further, the Nokia Network Services Platform will automate the network for faster delivery of transport services, optimized network utilization and traffic engineering, as well as to ensure maximum service performance and reliability.

Commenting on the collaboration, Friedrich Trawoeger, Senior Vice President Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia, said, "Our intensified partnership with T-Mobile Netherlands leverages our deep understanding of their network while also ensuring heightened importance on protecting their network against possible cyber breaches."