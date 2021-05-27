Email bomb threat sent after blogger's plane was diverted over Belarus -Swiss email provider
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Albania
- Belarus
Privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday that a bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for diverting a Ryanair jet carrying a journalist and blogger was only sent after the plane was diverted.
"We haven't seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true," the Swiss company said in a statement. "We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- Belarusian
- European
Advertisement