OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord with May security patch

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus Nord in India, the European region and globally. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 OTA update brings along the May 2021 Android security patch along with several bug fixes and network improvements.

The latest update fixes the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode as well as the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode in the Camera app in the OnePlus Nord. With this OTA, OnePlus has also fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera.

In Files Manager, the update addresses the abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage. Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update:

System

Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget

Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network

Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera

Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode

Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact

Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera

Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios

Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode

File Manager

Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage

OnePlus has advised Nord users to ensure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available before flashing the build.

Announcing the update in the official Community forums, OnePlus said that it will reach a small percentage of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

Builds: