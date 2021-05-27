Netflix testing 'Play Something' feature for Android application

Streaming giant Netflix's feature called 'Play Something' that helps its users decide which show to watch was released for TVs last month. Now, the feature is being tested for the Netflix app on Android.

According to Mashable, the feature was spotted by Engadget and it reveals that Android users are seeing the 'Play Something' button on the home screen or when choosing profiles (both Kids and Adult) on the Netflix Android app. The button acts as a shuffle and randomly picks a show or movie for a streamer to watch depending on their preferences and show recommendations.

Advertisement

This new feature is of help at a time when one faces issues in deciding which show or movie to watch. Also, if one doesn't like the movie or TV show that the feature picks, a streamer can keep using it again and again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)