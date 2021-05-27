Left Menu

Netflix testing 'Play Something' feature for Android application

Streaming giant Netflix's feature called 'Play Something' that helps its users decide which show to watch was released for TVs last month. Now, the feature is being tested for the Netflix app on Android.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:52 IST
Netflix testing 'Play Something' feature for Android application
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming giant Netflix's feature called 'Play Something' that helps its users decide which show to watch was released for TVs last month. Now, the feature is being tested for the Netflix app on Android.

According to Mashable, the feature was spotted by Engadget and it reveals that Android users are seeing the 'Play Something' button on the home screen or when choosing profiles (both Kids and Adult) on the Netflix Android app. The button acts as a shuffle and randomly picks a show or movie for a streamer to watch depending on their preferences and show recommendations.

This new feature is of help at a time when one faces issues in deciding which show or movie to watch. Also, if one doesn't like the movie or TV show that the feature picks, a streamer can keep using it again and again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021