Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday -Interfax
Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1b rocket to Friday from Thursday, Interfax news agency quoted Roscosmos space agency as saying.
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was expected to deliver 36 OneWeb satellites into open space, according to Roscosmos.
