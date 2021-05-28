Odd News Roundup: With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

Peruvian shamans, with rattles, smoke and pictures of the Andean country's two presidential candidates, are trying to read the tea leaves ahead of a polarized run-off election on June 6 with polls showing what could be a tight contest. On a stony hillside in Lima, shamans burned incense and played musical instruments in colorful, traditional outfits to predict the winner from between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori.

