Odd News Roundup: With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 02:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Peruvian shamans, with rattles, smoke and pictures of the Andean country's two presidential candidates, are trying to read the tea leaves ahead of a polarized run-off election on June 6 with polls showing what could be a tight contest. On a stony hillside in Lima, shamans burned incense and played musical instruments in colorful, traditional outfits to predict the winner from between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori.

(With inputs from agencies.)

