Consumer Reports drops 'top pick' for Tesla Model 3

Tesla’s decision to remove radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely-followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also plans to remove the Model 3’s Top Safety Pick+ designation, Consumer Reports said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system.

