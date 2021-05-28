AirFiber Networks partners with Nokia for fiber expansion in India

Indian Internet Service Provider AirFiber Networks has joined forces with Nokia to launch high-speed broadband services in Bangalore and underpenetrated areas across Tamil Nadu and expand its network to better serve its subscribers.

Aiming to reach over 100,000 subscribers in a year, the network expansion will help AirFiber Networks launch premium and innovative services and enhance the overall quality of its services, helping the ISP attract new subscribers and boost revenue.

In an official release, Nokia said that the ISP will leverage its industry-leading Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) solution to offer faster and higher capacity services to its residential subscribers, enabling them to access the network for remote working, remote education and healthcare services over a broadband connection.

Nokia's GPON solution includes both network and customer premise equipment. AirFiber Networks will utilize Nokia's small form factor ISAM FX and ISAM DF fiber access nodes optimized for delivery of high capacity services in low-density areas for the customer premises.

In addition, Nokia's Network Management Services will ensure timely and efficient execution of the project. The deployment will commence in April and will be completed over the next few months.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Business, Nokia India, said, "We are excited to work with AirFiber Networks in helping them set up a best-in-class fiber network to provide the latest and innovative services to their subscribers. Our industry-leading GPON solution will allow AirFiber Networks to launch new premium and innovative services and enhance its services' overall quality, thereby helping them attract new subscribers