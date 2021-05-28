Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 5 receiving new update with April security patch, bug fixes

The update bumps up the ROG Phone 5's Android security patch to April 2021 level and fixes a dozen of issues. The OTA addresses the occasional popping problem of advertisements in the game and the issue causing echo during calls.

Updated: 28-05-2021 10:53 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5 receiving new update with April security patch, bug fixes
Asus is rolling out a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 which was launched earlier this year.

Asus is rolling out a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 which was launched earlier this year. The update with firmware version 18.0840.2104.47 is rolling out to the units bearing model code ZS673KS.

The update bumps up the ROG Phone 5's Android security patch to April 2021 level and fixes a dozen of issues. The OTA addresses the occasional popping problem of advertisements in the game and the issue causing echo during calls.

Here's the full changelog of the update:

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-04
  • Fixed issue where 5G connection would unintentionally be regulated by system mode
  • Fixed the icon cropping problem in App Drawer landscape mode
  • Fixed the occasional popping problem of advertisements in the game
  • Correct the narrative error in the protection clause of the privacy homepage
  • Fixed the problem of too small Chinese text in photo album editing
  • Fixed an issue with abnormal temperature display in Armoury Crate
  • Fix issue where account sync would not automatically re-enable after changing system modes
  • Fixed occasional failure to sleep or wake up the machine by pressing the power button
  • Fixed issue with echo during calls
  • Fixed issue so the accessory case for Zenfone does not appear in search settings
  • Fixed an issue where the refresh rate for Chrome was locked when opening YouTube in a window
  • Fixed an issue where notifications were displayed abnormally when calling with WeChat

Starting today, the update is rolling out in batches, so it may take some days for everyone to receive it. You can also confirm the firmware availability by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. For photography, you get a 64MP primary camera, assisted by a 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera.

