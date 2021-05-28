Synechron: Accelerating Digital Through Twenty Trending Years!

It was 2001 when the budding entrepreneurial founders of Synechron sought to address the gaps that existed in the Financial Services Industry. Their tenacity to resolve complex business problems facing the industry led to the birth of Synechron. Since then, it's been two challenging but rewarding decades of developing cutting-edge technological solutions, pursuing business excellence, and accelerating digital transformation for clients. Today, Synechron continues as a privately held firm, present in all key financial markets across the globe, with 10,000+ employees worldwide. This expansion journey has been possible due to the talented minds who dedicatedly work to achieve the vision and goal of Synechron. As winner of the Great Place to Work Award and Best Places to Work Award for four and three consecutive years, respectively, and recently shortlisted as a finalist for 'Best Employer' in the US FinTech Awards, Synechron identifies itself as a remarkable and happy workplace! "It still feels like yesterday when we dreamt of starting Synechron, and today I'm elated to see what we all have achieved. Every day we work hard to innovate with the latest and greatest technologies and foster excellence for our clients and the future."-- Faisal Husain, Co-founder, and CEO, Synechron. Synechron knows employees are an integral part of its success.

The organization consciously invests to enhance its workplace ethics and strategize initiatives to continue being an employer of choice. This year, Synechron has growing demand for talent across locations for 2000+ professionals with key skills in Java Full Stack, Angular, React, Cloud and DevOps, and for specialists such as Data Engineers, UI/UX specialists, Automation Engineers, Agile Coaches, and Business Analysts. With its vast global footprint, Synechron attracts individuals from various backgrounds, inspiring a diverse workforce. Synechron has partnered with organizations such as Professional Diversity Network, Campus Pride, Gender Networks, and Girls in Tech, to amplify its goal of hiring talent across unique life and cultural experiences and has also instituted many initiatives under its DEI umbrella 'Same Difference', with programs such as The Better Me, We Have Your Back, SyneTribe, to name a few. "We have always been very enthusiastic and involved in making our workforce diverse and strong, and our DEI initiative, ''Same Difference'', further streamlines our ambitions.

We at Synechron, celebrate diversity, the uniqueness, and new perspectives that come with it, and we'll continue devising our efforts here." -- May Yang, Global Head of Operations, Synechron. In addition, Synechron embraces workplace excellence in design, comfort, aesthetics, and sustainability, through co-working spaces, Xbox gaming zones, brainstorming bays, lounges, relaxing chair stations, etc. Synechron also sports fitness-friendly spaces with high-tech gyms, sports arenas, Yoga & Zumba rooms, desk-o-bike, and standing workstations. In the current virtual setting, Synechron has partnered with fitness experts, medical practitioners, and health counselors to host sessions to help employees keep fit, both mentally and physically. The firm's altruism also shines through its CSR programs, including partnering with several NGOs globally, who work on various social, economic, and environmental causes, and offering support to government organizations during natural disasters. Despite pandemic challenges, the HR teams learned new ways of engaging employees. Virtual portals are employed to unwind and relax with colleagues. Synechron's Engagement Teams have so far hosted 1,000+ virtual initiatives/events since March 2020, including Trivia Quizzes, Hackathons, Cultural Initiatives, Online Gaming, Leadership/Club/HR Connects, Rewards & Recognitions, and others. "Synechron's recreational and engagement initiatives allow our hard-working employees to connect beyond work. We're dedicatedly working towards developing and bettering our initiatives to bridge the gap that these unprecedented times have created. We are now moving from Employee Engagement to Employee Experience programs so that our employees feel more connected and we're able to optimally unleash the power of collaboration."--John Gaunt, Chief Human Resources Officer, Synechron. Synechron has also ramped up employee Training and Development.

Its Udemy program has made 5,000+ online courses across skills and domains, available for employees at zero cost. Additionally, Synechron also hosts virtual classroom sessions for curated technology courses. Synechron has always spearheaded innovation and digital transformation. Beyond opportunities for employees to upskill, it also allows employees who are experts in AI-ML, Data Science, and RPA to become a part of its Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs). To date, its 13 FinLabs across the globe have developed 70+ industry-leading accelerator solutions through eight innovation programs in Blockchain, AI-ML, ESG, and Digital Ecosystems, to name a few, and have won 27+coveted global awards. Synechron continues welcoming quality talent. With its virtual induction and onboarding capabilities, new joiners can connect with its leaders across the globe. While the entire workforce continues to work from home due to the pandemic, Synechron's COVID Support Team has got them covered with its pan-India support activities and operations, even in remote cities and villages. After twenty prodigal years, Synechron now transcends into its third decade, with a promise to embrace innovation, even more, raise the benchmark for employee care, and set newer standards for the post-pandemic world.