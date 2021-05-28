Left Menu

Zenfone 8 series gets new update with system, camera improvements

The latest builds are rolling out to the Zenfone 8 units carrying model number 'ZS590KS' and Zenfone 8 Flip units bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'. With this update, the system stability and camera quality of both phones have been improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:45 IST
The Zenfone 8 update also enables VoLTE on Telekom in Germany, Tele2 in Russia and O2 in the Czech Republic.

The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are receiving new software updates - versions 30.11.51.50 and 30.11.55.43, respectively - that bring minor changes to the latest flagships.

Here are the full changelogs:

Zenfone 8 Changelog

  • Optimized Phone call quality
  • Improved camera quality
  • Improved system stability
  • Enabled VoLTE on Telekom (Germany)
  • Enabled VoLTE on Tele2 (Russia)
  • Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on O2 (Czech Republic)

Zenfone 8 Flip Changelog

  • Optimized Phone call quality
  • Improved camera quality
  • Improved system stability

As always, the OTA is having a staged rollout and it may take a few days to reach everyone. To check if it's available for your device, head over to the Settings > System > System Updates.

Both Android flagships are powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and run on Android 11 with ZenUI 8 skin on top. While the Zenfone 8 sports a 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, the Zenfone 8 Flip boasts a bigger 90Hz Samsung AMOLED display.

For photography, there is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultrawide camera on the Zenfone 8. On the other hand, the Zenfone 8 Flip has an additional 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

