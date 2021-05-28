Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Copersucar, the world's largest sugar and ethanol trading company, recently migrated its main IT infrastructure from on-premises architecture to IBM Cloud. The technology upgrade is helping the trader gain more flexibility, security and infrastructure scalability while reducing IT operational costs.

IBM is supporting Copersucar's holistic digital transformation process from the inside out, helping the company increase productivity and efficiency and accelerate its business expansion.

In an official release, IBM on Thursday said that currently, it manages Copersucar's entire IT multicloud environment, including SAP workloads, billing and logistic systems. The services directly affect its whole supply chain - from the sugarcane in the field all the way to the final logistical distribution of products, such as the ships used to export products.

"The decision to migrate our infrastructure to the cloud was based on the search for agility, scalability and adequate costs. IBM Cloud has shown to be the right choice in this regard, as we have been able to experience more agility in the delivery of our services, without losing the quality and security that we had in the previous model, on-premises," noted Dalbi Arruda, CIO of Copersucar.

In addition, IBM manages Copersucar's IT Service Desk, powered by the artificial intelligence (AI) of the IBM Workplace Services with Watson solution, leveraged to autonomously respond to IT inquiries from the company's more than 500 employees across Brazil.