Left Menu

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

IBM is supporting Copersucar's holistic digital transformation process from the inside out, helping the company increase productivity and efficiency and accelerate its business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:55 IST
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud
In an official release, IBM on Thursday said that currently, it manages Copersucar's entire IT multicloud environment, including SAP workloads, billing and logistic systems. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Copersucar, the world's largest sugar and ethanol trading company, recently migrated its main IT infrastructure from on-premises architecture to IBM Cloud. The technology upgrade is helping the trader gain more flexibility, security and infrastructure scalability while reducing IT operational costs.

IBM is supporting Copersucar's holistic digital transformation process from the inside out, helping the company increase productivity and efficiency and accelerate its business expansion.

In an official release, IBM on Thursday said that currently, it manages Copersucar's entire IT multicloud environment, including SAP workloads, billing and logistic systems. The services directly affect its whole supply chain - from the sugarcane in the field all the way to the final logistical distribution of products, such as the ships used to export products.

"The decision to migrate our infrastructure to the cloud was based on the search for agility, scalability and adequate costs. IBM Cloud has shown to be the right choice in this regard, as we have been able to experience more agility in the delivery of our services, without losing the quality and security that we had in the previous model, on-premises," noted Dalbi Arruda, CIO of Copersucar.

In addition, IBM manages Copersucar's IT Service Desk, powered by the artificial intelligence (AI) of the IBM Workplace Services with Watson solution, leveraged to autonomously respond to IT inquiries from the company's more than 500 employees across Brazil.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021